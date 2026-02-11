Budget Battles: Aradhana Mishra Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Financial Plans

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra has denounced the state's 2026-27 Budget as lacking vision and being detrimental to farmers. In her critique, she pointed out that the budget's Rs 9.12 lakh crore allocation is misleading, with less than five percent devoted to new initiatives.

Mishra argued that the budget fails to address rising input costs or shortages in critical supplies like DAP and urea, leaving farmers without promised provisions. She also noted the absence of financial allocations for youth employment, instructors, and specific regional development.

Furthermore, Mishra highlighted concerns over insufficient funding for healthcare, education, and public transport, while voicing fears over increased fiscal deficit potentially impacting the public. Calling it the BJP's 'final Budget,' she anticipates political change in the 2027 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)