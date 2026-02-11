Left Menu

Budget Battles: Aradhana Mishra Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Financial Plans

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra slammed the 2026-27 state budget, calling it directionless and anti-farmer. She criticized the minimal funding for new schemes and alleged negligence towards backward regions and youth provisions. Mishra also accused the government of potentially increasing the fiscal deficit burden on the public.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow | Updated: 11-02-2026 15:30 IST | Created: 11-02-2026 15:30 IST
Budget Battles: Aradhana Mishra Critiques Uttar Pradesh's Financial Plans
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Congress leader Aradhana Mishra has denounced the state's 2026-27 Budget as lacking vision and being detrimental to farmers. In her critique, she pointed out that the budget's Rs 9.12 lakh crore allocation is misleading, with less than five percent devoted to new initiatives.

Mishra argued that the budget fails to address rising input costs or shortages in critical supplies like DAP and urea, leaving farmers without promised provisions. She also noted the absence of financial allocations for youth employment, instructors, and specific regional development.

Furthermore, Mishra highlighted concerns over insufficient funding for healthcare, education, and public transport, while voicing fears over increased fiscal deficit potentially impacting the public. Calling it the BJP's 'final Budget,' she anticipates political change in the 2027 Assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

EU's Quest for Simplified Regulations: Competing Globally

 Global
2
Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

Trade Deal Sparks Protest: Indian Farmers Rally Against U.S. Import Policies

 Global
3
Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

Sri Lanka Faces Spin Challenge Amid Hasaranga Injury

 Global
4
Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

Pam Bondi Faces Intense Scrutiny Over DOJ's Epstein Files Redactions

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ethical AI needs human dispositions, not one-size-fits-all codes

Structural flaws make generative AI systems hard to secure

Gender blind AI design puts African women at greater privacy risk

Healthcare’s digital twin ambitions clash with ethics, law, and social trust

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026