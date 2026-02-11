Ritu Tawde: Breaking Political Ground in Mumbai's Mayoral History
Ritu Tawde was elected as the 78th Mayor of Mumbai, marking a significant political shift as she becomes the second BJP corporator to hold the post in 44 years. Her unopposed win ends the Thackeray family's dominance. Tawde has previously held significant roles in education and women's safety initiatives.
On Wednesday, Ritu Tawde was elected as the 78th Mayor of Mumbai, signifying a major political change as she became only the second BJP corporator to attain this position in over four decades. In a decisive moment, Tawde's victory was unopposed, reflecting a dynamic political landscape in the city's governance.
This election underscores the collapse of the Thackeray family's long-standing control over the city's political narrative. The BJP emerged as the largest party in the recent civic elections, securing 89 seats, while its ally, the Shiv Sena, claimed 29. This shift has profound implications for Mumbai's identity-focused politics.
Tawde, formerly of the Congress Party, has been in the spotlight for her advocacy work, notably in education and women's rights. Her leadership style is marked by a commitment to sanitation and women's dignity, demonstrating a proactive approach in addressing local concerns and fostering community development.
