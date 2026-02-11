Left Menu

Europe Tightens Drone Detection and Security Measures

The European Commission unveils a new action plan to enhance drone detection amid security concerns caused by unauthorized drone activities. This initiative aims to strengthen counter-drone capabilities, implement registration requirements, and encourage collaboration among EU countries to safeguard critical infrastructure and public spaces.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The European Commission has announced an action plan aimed at boosting the bloc's drone detection and security capabilities. This initiative follows a series of incidents where drones breached security, raising alarms about public safety and infrastructure protection.

Security concerns were particularly heightened after several sightings last year that caused disruptions at major airports, notably in Copenhagen, Munich, and Brussels. These events underscored the need for tighter regulations and better identification of drone activities.

Henna Virkkunen, European Commission Executive Vice President, emphasized the necessity of adapting current rules to include the identification and tracking of drones. The plan also proposes an "EU Trusted Drone" certification for secure equipment and encourages EU member states to engage in joint procurement of counter-drone systems.

