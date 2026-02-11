Europe Tightens Drone Detection and Security Measures

The European Commission has announced an action plan aimed at boosting the bloc's drone detection and security capabilities. This initiative follows a series of incidents where drones breached security, raising alarms about public safety and infrastructure protection.

Security concerns were particularly heightened after several sightings last year that caused disruptions at major airports, notably in Copenhagen, Munich, and Brussels. These events underscored the need for tighter regulations and better identification of drone activities.

Henna Virkkunen, European Commission Executive Vice President, emphasized the necessity of adapting current rules to include the identification and tracking of drones. The plan also proposes an "EU Trusted Drone" certification for secure equipment and encourages EU member states to engage in joint procurement of counter-drone systems.