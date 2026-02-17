Left Menu

Adani Group's $100 Billion Bet on AI-Powered Future

The Adani Group announced a $100 billion investment initiative to create renewable-energy-powered AI-ready data centres by 2035. This project is expected to trigger an additional $150 billion in related sectors, forming a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India, positioning the nation as a leader in AI age development.

The Adani Group announced a massive $100 billion investment plan aimed at developing AI-ready, renewable-energy-powered data centres by 2035. As one of the most ambitious projects globally, the initiative seeks to create a $250 billion AI infrastructure ecosystem in India.

This groundbreaking plan will catalyse an additional $150 billion across server manufacturing, cloud platforms, and supporting industries. Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, highlighted the significance of this move, saying it positions India to not only be a consumer but a creator and exporter of AI intelligence.

Central to this plan is the expansion of the AdaniConneX data centre platform to 5 GW, alongside strategic partnerships with tech giants such as Google, Microsoft, and Flipkart. These advances will be supported by investments in renewable energy, enhancing India's self-reliance in AI infrastructure and positioning it as a global hub for AI innovation.

