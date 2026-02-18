Mariia Seniuk Shines at Milano-Cortina Despite Political Tensions

At the Milano-Cortina Games, 20-year-old Russian-born skater Mariia Seniuk impressed audiences with her performance in the women's singles short programme, advancing to the free skate while representing Israel. Despite prior warnings of possible protests, Seniuk received substantial crowd support and felt the unique atmosphere was very special.

Among the supporters were U.S. couple Phyllis and Steven Sheinman, who traveled from Cortina with a flag that once supported skeleton racer Jared Firestone. They reported a positive environment at Milan's Forum di Assago, despite a tense exchange with a pro-Palestinian shop assistant that circulated on social media.

Games organizers acted quickly to ensure neutrality and respect by removing the staff member involved, ensuring the safety of the Sheinmans and others present. Meanwhile, other attendees like 22-year-old Mia Drazin, who carried a large Israeli flag, were pleasantly surprised by the warm reception they received, symbolized by a famous Israeli rallying cry, 'Am Yisrael Chai'.

