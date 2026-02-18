QuantumForce Inc. Revolutionizes Digital Dialogue with Guruchats Launch

QuantumForce Inc., an advanced AI SaaS firm, announced the global rollout of Guruchats, a groundbreaking platform designed for confidential, unrecorded digital conversations. Unveiled during an online address by CEO Bhupendra Chaudhary, Guruchats prevents recording and transcription, encouraging deeper cognitive engagement.

The platform offers an encrypted environment where discussions remain confined to the session, countering modern digital communication's focus on documentation. Drawing inspiration from ancient Athens' Pnyx, Guruchats aims to foster open and fearless discussions akin to this historical public debate site.

Positioned for high-trust settings like universities and corporate teams, the launch targets markets in the US and India with strong academic traditions. The rollout sets the stage for a forthcoming global summit, offering partnership, licensing, and early access opportunities for educators and institutions.

