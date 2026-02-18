Left Menu

QuantumForce Inc. Revolutionizes Digital Dialogue with Guruchats Launch

QuantumForce Inc. has launched Guruchats, a unique digital platform fostering confidential, unrecorded conversations. Created to combat 'recording culture', it targets high-trust environments like universities and think tanks. CEO Bhupendra Chaudhary emphasizes the platform's goal to enhance human cognition in digital communication.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pune | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:23 IST
QuantumForce Inc. Revolutionizes Digital Dialogue with Guruchats Launch
  • Country:
  • India

QuantumForce Inc., an advanced AI SaaS firm, announced the global rollout of Guruchats, a groundbreaking platform designed for confidential, unrecorded digital conversations. Unveiled during an online address by CEO Bhupendra Chaudhary, Guruchats prevents recording and transcription, encouraging deeper cognitive engagement.

The platform offers an encrypted environment where discussions remain confined to the session, countering modern digital communication's focus on documentation. Drawing inspiration from ancient Athens' Pnyx, Guruchats aims to foster open and fearless discussions akin to this historical public debate site.

Positioned for high-trust settings like universities and corporate teams, the launch targets markets in the US and India with strong academic traditions. The rollout sets the stage for a forthcoming global summit, offering partnership, licensing, and early access opportunities for educators and institutions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

Sukhbir Badal Vows to Reclaim Punjab's Waters and Revive Welfare Schemes

 India
2
Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi Driver

Tragic Collision on KMP Expressway Claims Lives of Polish Tourist and Taxi D...

 India
3
DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

DDA's New Housing Scheme Relieves Buyers with Inclusive Parking Cost

 India
4
Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

Twin Triumphs: Khan Brothers Ace JEE Main 2026

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Hallucinated medical advice threatens trust in AI-assisted breastfeeding support

Language inequality deepens as AI development favors dominant tongues

AI, satellite intelligence and multi-agent design signal new era for FINtech

AI in event logistics: Key barriers and success factors

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026