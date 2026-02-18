SP Alleges Mass Voter Deletion in UP: Calls for Action

The Samajwadi Party (SP) has raised concerns over alleged large-scale deletions of their supporters' names from voter lists in Uttar Pradesh. In a written complaint to the state's chief electoral officer, SP leaders accused a 'triangular nexus' of orchestrating these actions, urging the Election Commission to respond decisively.

SP chief Akhilesh Yadav has called for an impartial investigation into irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process, highlighting that unauthorized applications were filed en masse. The party demands the identification and prosecution of those responsible for these purported irregularities, seeking adherence to legal protocols.

Chief Electoral Officer Navdeep Rinwa assured SP representatives of a fair verification process, promising that no eligible voter would be unjustly removed. In discrepancies involving Form-7 applications, BLOs will verify details and take action. SP leaders also presented specific instances, hoping for timely intervention from the Election Commission.

(With inputs from agencies.)