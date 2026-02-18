Global AI Impact Summit: Uniting Nations for Democratized AI

As the AI Impact Summit unfolds in New Delhi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed full support for India's initiative to democratize artificial intelligence. Parmelin emphasized the necessity of cross-border data flow while advocating for principles that protect data sovereignty, ensuring AI benefits all nations without compromising on trust and fairness.

The summit, hosting around 20 global leaders, aims to strengthen international cooperation on AI governance, societal impacts, and safety protocols. Parmelin addressed concerns about AI-driven dumping in developing countries, suggesting that trade policies and clear investigative procedures can mitigate labor market impacts.

Highlighting Switzerland's proactive approach, Parmelin underscored the importance of technical standards and legal frameworks like the UNESCO recommendations and the Global Partnership on AI. He acknowledged India's role in propelling AI governance discussions, signifying a pivotal shift towards inclusive, human-centric artificial intelligence.

