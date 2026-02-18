Left Menu

Global AI Impact Summit: Uniting Nations for Democratized AI

Switzerland President Guy Parmelin supports India's AI democratization efforts, emphasizing the importance of cross-border data flow and data sovereignty. The AI Impact Summit in New Delhi focuses on global cooperation for AI governance. Switzerland promotes international collaboration and technical standards to regulate AI's impact on societies and economies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-02-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 17:26 IST
As the AI Impact Summit unfolds in New Delhi, Swiss President Guy Parmelin expressed full support for India's initiative to democratize artificial intelligence. Parmelin emphasized the necessity of cross-border data flow while advocating for principles that protect data sovereignty, ensuring AI benefits all nations without compromising on trust and fairness.

The summit, hosting around 20 global leaders, aims to strengthen international cooperation on AI governance, societal impacts, and safety protocols. Parmelin addressed concerns about AI-driven dumping in developing countries, suggesting that trade policies and clear investigative procedures can mitigate labor market impacts.

Highlighting Switzerland's proactive approach, Parmelin underscored the importance of technical standards and legal frameworks like the UNESCO recommendations and the Global Partnership on AI. He acknowledged India's role in propelling AI governance discussions, signifying a pivotal shift towards inclusive, human-centric artificial intelligence.

