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Rahul Gandhi Calls for Transparency in India's Data Sovereignty Debate

Rahul Gandhi expresses concerns about India's data sovereignty amidst negotiations with the US. He questions the impact on data localisation, regulatory autonomy, and the protection of vital information. While the government assures a balanced approach, Gandhi demands transparency and the preservation of India's rights over its own data.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 10:34 IST
Rahul Gandhi Calls for Transparency in India's Data Sovereignty Debate
Rahul Gandhi
  • Country:
  • India

Rahul Gandhi, prominent Congress leader, has raised significant concerns over India's data sovereignty in light of ongoing negotiations with the United States. He stresses the importance of India leading in the global tech landscape and demands clarity on how India's data, a major asset in the AI economy, will be safeguarded.

In critical discussions at the Lok Sabha, Gandhi questioned the effects of 'reducing barriers' with the US, especially concerning India's data localisation rules. He raised concerns about whether critical data, including health and financial records, will remain within Indian borders, and to what extent foreign companies will need to comply with local storage requirements.

Countering these concerns, Jitin Prasada, Minister of State in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology, indicated that India is committed to maintaining a vibrant IT ecosystem while expanding digital trade. The government aims to ensure a fair digital environment through proposed agreements while preserving India's regulatory autonomy and ability to leverage its data for domestic development.

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