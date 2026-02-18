Left Menu

Dutt's Spin Magic Stuns India in T20 World Cup Clash

Netherlands' spinner Aryan Dutt impressed with his bowling performance, exploiting India's weakness against spin in the T20 World Cup. Shivam Dube's power hitting later stabilized India, who ended with 193/6. The match highlighted ongoing challenges for Indian batters against spinners, despite targeted practice.

Ahmedabad | Updated: 18-02-2026 21:01 IST | Created: 18-02-2026 21:01 IST
Dutt's Spin Magic Stuns India in T20 World Cup Clash
  • India

In a standout performance, Dutch spinner Aryan Dutt showcased his prowess against India during the T20 World Cup, contributing significantly to India's shaky batting showing. Despite targeted practice sessions, Indian batsmen struggled against spin, exposing a glaring vulnerability.

Electing to bat, India pinned their hopes on Abhishek Sharma rediscovering form. Yet, his struggles persisted, continuing his unfortunate duck streak. Shivam Dube eventually broke the deadlock with impressive power hitting, finalizing at 193/6.

Dutt, joined by supporting Netherlands pacers, managed to restrict the Indian lineup effectively, leveraging variations to test even the most experienced players. The confrontation underscored India's ongoing spin-related deficiencies as they advance in the tournament.

(With inputs from agencies.)

