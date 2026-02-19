Tata Group Leads AI Revolution with Industry-Specific Chips Initiative

Tata Group is spearheading the AI revolution with its ambitious initiative to develop industry-specific AI chips and robust AI infrastructure. During the India AI Impact Summit 2026, Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran highlighted the company's comprehensive efforts to integrate AI across various sectors, from data centres to vertical solutions.

The conglomerate's plan involves partnerships with tech giants like OpenAI, AMD, and several European and Asian firms. Tata Group is set on creating a sustainable AI ecosystem, evidenced by projects like the 100 megawatt AI capacity with OpenAI and the upcoming semiconductor fabrication facilities in Gujarat and Assam, promising significant job creation and tech advancement.

Chandrasekaran expressed a commitment to India's growing AI and semiconductor landscape. Collaborative efforts with global tech leaders and substantial investments in local fabrication units indicate Tata Group's dedication to placing India on the global AI and semiconductor map.

