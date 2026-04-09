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Mystery Poison: Tragedy Strikes Dudhwa's Vultures

Authorities at Dudhwa Tiger Reserve are working with the Indian Veterinary Research Institute to determine the cause of death of 25 vultures. The endangered birds were found in the Dudhwa buffer zone. Suspicion falls on poison from dog carcasses consumed by the vultures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhimpurkheri | Updated: 09-04-2026 10:12 IST | Created: 09-04-2026 10:12 IST
Mystery Poison: Tragedy Strikes Dudhwa's Vultures
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The Dudhwa Tiger Reserve is investigating the mysterious deaths of 25 vultures, with experts turning to the Indian Veterinary Research Institute in Bareilly for answers. These critically endangered birds were discovered in the buffer zone, raising alarm among conservationists.

Kirti Chaudhary, the deputy director of the Dudhwa buffer zone, indicated that the vultures, primarily of the Himalayan Griffin species, were found lifeless in an agricultural field. Five additional vultures were found unconscious but were treated and released after recovery.

Initial suspicions point to poison, likely consumed through dog carcasses also found at the scene. Despite a thorough postmortem by a team of veterinary doctors, the exact type of poison remains unidentified, leading to further investigation at IVRI, Bareilly.

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