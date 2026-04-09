Kerala Assembly Elections: Battling for Power Amidst High Turnout

Polling in the Kerala Assembly elections opened with a notable turnout of over 16% within the first two hours on Thursday morning, as per the Election Commission's figures. Ernakulam district recorded the highest turnout initially at 17.8%, while Thripunithura led the constituencies with 20.59% by 9 am.

The ruling Left Democratic Front (LDF) is determined to secure a third consecutive term, banking on Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan's governance model. Meanwhile, the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF) aims to end a decade-long period of left rule, as the Bharatiya Janata Party-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) looks to disrupt the traditional two-party dominance and gain a significant presence in the state assembly.

Voting across Kerala's 140 constituencies began at 7 am following mock polling executions. The day saw early arrivals to avoid rising temperatures, with prominent figures such as Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and actor Mohanlal casting their votes. Security was stringent, involving over 76,000 personnel and extensive webcasting. The electorate of over 2.71 crore people includes 1.32 crore men, 1.39 crore women, and 273 transgender persons, alongside 2.42 lakh overseas voters.