India's AI Revolution: Seizing the Global Media Market

India stands poised to double its share in the global media market through the strategic integration of artificial intelligence, according to JioStar India Vice Chairman Uday Shankar. Speaking at the AI Impact Summit 2026, Shankar urged media industry stakeholders to embrace innovations rather than resist them.

With the global media market valued at nearly USD 3 trillion and projected to surge to USD 3.5 trillion by 2029, Shankar highlighted the opportunity for India to elevate its current 2% share. He noted that even a modest increase to 4% or 5% could lead to transformational economic benefits.

Shankar also critiqued the West's defensive approach to AI, emphasizing India's unique freedom to innovate without legacy constraints. He outlined the necessity for India to cultivate AI-native creative talent and build inclusive revenue models, urging leadership in AI-driven media as the global industry landscape evolves.