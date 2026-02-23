KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON, Inc. has taken a significant step in bolstering its artificial intelligence strategy by appointing Kangwook Lee as their new Chief AI Officer. This role is designed to enhance KRAFTON's mid-to-long-term AI R&D strategies, particularly in the gaming sector.

Kangwook Lee brings with him a wealth of experience from his tenure as an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His appointment underscores KRAFTON's commitment to harnessing AI to improve gameplay and operational efficiency within its game development framework.

Lee's academic and industry expertise spans essential AI domains, including machine learning and natural language processing. At KRAFTON, he aims to elevate gameplay through AI innovations, streamline operational processes, and secure new growth areas by building on foundational AI capabilities.

