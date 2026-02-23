Left Menu

KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON, Inc. appoints Kangwook Lee as Chief AI Officer to lead AI R&D and long-term innovation, enhancing game AI and operational efficiency. Lee, former associate professor, aims to boost AI-driven gameplay quality using his extensive research background in AI fields, fostering creativity and player experience.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 23-02-2026 16:01 IST | Created: 23-02-2026 16:01 IST
KRAFTON's AI Leap: Kangwook Lee Appointed as Chief AI Officer

KRAFTON, Inc. has taken a significant step in bolstering its artificial intelligence strategy by appointing Kangwook Lee as their new Chief AI Officer. This role is designed to enhance KRAFTON's mid-to-long-term AI R&D strategies, particularly in the gaming sector.

Kangwook Lee brings with him a wealth of experience from his tenure as an associate professor at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. His appointment underscores KRAFTON's commitment to harnessing AI to improve gameplay and operational efficiency within its game development framework.

Lee's academic and industry expertise spans essential AI domains, including machine learning and natural language processing. At KRAFTON, he aims to elevate gameplay through AI innovations, streamline operational processes, and secure new growth areas by building on foundational AI capabilities.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

Mystery of the Pabbar River: Unraveling the Shimla Murder Case

 India
2
Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

Hungary Blocks EU Sanctions and Loan Amid Rising Ukraine Tensions

 Global
3
Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

Stocks See Mixed Fortunes Amid Tariff Uncertainty and AI Disruption Fears

 Global
4
Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

Jindal Polo Estate Cup: A Spring Spectacle of Skill and Speed

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can AI handle cancer care? New research tests limits of LLMs

Why users embrace or abandon generative AI: Critical adoption drivers

Farmers embrace AI when it delivers real value

Can human survival instincts guide safe artificial intelligence?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026