Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Over Health Sector Crisis

The Karnataka BJP president, B Y Vijayendra, has launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government, accusing it of severe mismanagement in the health sector. Alleged medicine shortages in government hospitals and disruptions in services have reportedly forced doctors to protest in the streets.

Vijayendra criticized the government's inaction, claiming that essential services like CT scans and MRI services are inaccessible for many due to unpaid dues. He further alleged that irregularities in medicine procurement have inflated costs significantly, affecting rural and urban healthcare delivery.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of prioritizing middlemen over public interest by decentralizing tenders and sidelining the state's Medical Supplies Corporation. He called for reforms, demanding accountability for the crisis impacting the most vulnerable populations.

