Left Menu

Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Over Health Sector Crisis

BJP's Karnataka president, B Y Vijayendra, criticizes the Congress government for alleged medicine shortages and service disruptions in the health sector, holding them accountable for protests by doctors and irregularities in procurement. Accusations include inflated costs and the influence of middlemen, affecting healthcare access for needy patients.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:55 IST
Karnataka BJP Criticizes Congress Over Health Sector Crisis
Vijayendra
  • Country:
  • India

The Karnataka BJP president, B Y Vijayendra, has launched a scathing attack on the state's Congress government, accusing it of severe mismanagement in the health sector. Alleged medicine shortages in government hospitals and disruptions in services have reportedly forced doctors to protest in the streets.

Vijayendra criticized the government's inaction, claiming that essential services like CT scans and MRI services are inaccessible for many due to unpaid dues. He further alleged that irregularities in medicine procurement have inflated costs significantly, affecting rural and urban healthcare delivery.

The BJP leader accused the Congress government of prioritizing middlemen over public interest by decentralizing tenders and sidelining the state's Medical Supplies Corporation. He called for reforms, demanding accountability for the crisis impacting the most vulnerable populations.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Xi and Merz: Strengthening Sino-German Partnerships

Xi and Merz: Strengthening Sino-German Partnerships

 China
2

Subdued Investor Response to IRFC Share Sale

 India
3
Delhi Couple Jailed for Racial Abuse of Neighbours

Delhi Couple Jailed for Racial Abuse of Neighbours

 India
4
Minister Scindia Condemns BSNL Director's Shockingly Lavish Visit Plans

Minister Scindia Condemns BSNL Director's Shockingly Lavish Visit Plans

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026