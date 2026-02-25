Left Menu

Ukrainian Reconstruction: Path to Prosperity

Ukrainian negotiators plan to meet U.S. officials to discuss post-war reconstruction. The discussions will focus on a 'prosperity package' to support Ukraine's recovery. The meeting aims to attract $800 billion for rebuilding, involving a trilateral meeting with Russia, and discusses prisoner exchanges between Ukraine and Russia.

Ukrainian negotiators are scheduled to meet with U.S. officials on Thursday to deliberate on the country's post-conflict recovery strategy, including a potential 'prosperity package', President Volodymyr Zelenskiy announced on Wednesday. The discussions are a critical step in Ukraine's reconstruction after years of turmoil.

President Zelenskiy, speaking in a media chat via WhatsApp, stated that the teams will also prepare for a trilateral meeting with Russia, aiming for early March. Key participants in the Geneva meeting include Rustem Umerov, Ukraine's National Security and Defence Council secretary, U.S. special envoy Steve Witkoff, and Jared Kushner, the U.S. president's advisor.

Post-war rebuilding in Ukraine could require approximately $800 billion, drawing from public and private funds over a decade. The World Bank estimates the economic reconstruction might cost $588 billion. Talks will additionally cover war prisoner exchanges, critical for advancing towards a peace deal.

