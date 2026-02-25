Left Menu

Explosive Discovery: Army Troops Uncover Hidden Cache in Jammu

Army troops launched a search operation in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district, uncovering a cache of explosives including IEDs and ammunition. The operation, based on specific intelligence, led to the discovery of dangerous materials which were safely destroyed, ensuring no casualties or property damage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jammu | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:55 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:55 IST
Explosive Discovery: Army Troops Uncover Hidden Cache in Jammu
  • India

On Wednesday, Army troops carried out a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the discovery of a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, according to officials.

Based on precise intelligence, the Army's Ghatak platoon, in collaboration with the 39 Rashtriya Rifles, initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Kasbalari area under the jurisdiction of the Mendhar police station.

The operation was a success, revealing a large 4.5 kg improvised explosive device (IED), a smaller IED, two Chinese grenades, a 9 mm pistol with two rounds, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and an old black bag. The recovered IEDs and grenades were neutralized on the spot with no casualties or property damage reported.

