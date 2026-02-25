Explosive Discovery: Army Troops Uncover Hidden Cache in Jammu

On Wednesday, Army troops carried out a search operation in the Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, resulting in the discovery of a significant cache of explosives and ammunition, according to officials.

Based on precise intelligence, the Army's Ghatak platoon, in collaboration with the 39 Rashtriya Rifles, initiated a cordon-and-search operation in the Kasbalari area under the jurisdiction of the Mendhar police station.

The operation was a success, revealing a large 4.5 kg improvised explosive device (IED), a smaller IED, two Chinese grenades, a 9 mm pistol with two rounds, 22 rounds of 7.62 mm ammunition, and an old black bag. The recovered IEDs and grenades were neutralized on the spot with no casualties or property damage reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)