Goyal's Fiery Allegations: Congress Accused of Destabilizing Nation

In a sharp critique, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in 'petty politics' that hamper India's development. Addressing a press conference, Goyal alleged that the Gandhi family has consistently compromised the nation's interests.

Goyal did not hold back, asserting that the Congress party has become a 'compromised political party,' acting under the influence of anti-India forces. He blamed the Gandhi family, tracing back to the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for compromising the country's progress.

Labeling Rahul Gandhi as the poster boy of negative politics, Goyal alleged collusion with forces against India, emphasizing that this behavior destabilizes the nation's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)