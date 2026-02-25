Left Menu

Goyal's Fiery Allegations: Congress Accused of Destabilizing Nation

Union minister Piyush Goyal criticized Rahul Gandhi, claiming he and the Congress party engage in "petty politics" that undermine India's progress. Goyal accused the Gandhi family and Congress of compromising national interests, aligning with anti-India forces. He labeled Rahul Gandhi as the symbol of negative politics.

Updated: 25-02-2026 15:53 IST
Goyal's Fiery Allegations: Congress Accused of Destabilizing Nation
Piyush Goyal
  Country:
  India

In a sharp critique, Union Minister Piyush Goyal accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of indulging in 'petty politics' that hamper India's development. Addressing a press conference, Goyal alleged that the Gandhi family has consistently compromised the nation's interests.

Goyal did not hold back, asserting that the Congress party has become a 'compromised political party,' acting under the influence of anti-India forces. He blamed the Gandhi family, tracing back to the first Prime Minister, Jawaharlal Nehru, for compromising the country's progress.

Labeling Rahul Gandhi as the poster boy of negative politics, Goyal alleged collusion with forces against India, emphasizing that this behavior destabilizes the nation's advancement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

