Farewell to a Freedom Fighter: Remembering R. Nallakannu

Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy articulated deep sorrow upon the death of veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu, whose enduring legacy is marked by relentless advocacy for the downtrodden.

Describing Nallakannu as a 'dedicated leader and freedom fighter,' Rangasamy emphasized his unwavering commitment to social justice, particularly his efforts against untouchability and for the rights of farmers and laborers.

Nallakannu, who passed away at 101, was remembered fondly by the chief minister, who extended his condolences to the leader's family, friends, and colleagues, acknowledging the nation's loss of a formidable champion of the people.

