Farewell to a Freedom Fighter: Remembering R. Nallakannu

R. Nallakannu, a veteran CPI leader and freedom fighter, has passed away at the age of 101. Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy expressed his condolences, highlighting Nallakannu's lifelong commitment to the welfare of the downtrodden and underprivileged, as well as his dedication to workers and farm laborers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Puducherry | Updated: 25-02-2026 15:54 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 15:54 IST
Puducherry's Chief Minister N Rangasamy articulated deep sorrow upon the death of veteran CPI leader R. Nallakannu, whose enduring legacy is marked by relentless advocacy for the downtrodden.

Describing Nallakannu as a 'dedicated leader and freedom fighter,' Rangasamy emphasized his unwavering commitment to social justice, particularly his efforts against untouchability and for the rights of farmers and laborers.

Nallakannu, who passed away at 101, was remembered fondly by the chief minister, who extended his condolences to the leader's family, friends, and colleagues, acknowledging the nation's loss of a formidable champion of the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)

