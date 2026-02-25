Left Menu

Modi's Strategic Diplomacy: Strengthening India-Israel Ties

Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Israel marks a significant milestone in the strategic partnership between India and Israel. Highlights include enhanced cooperation in technology, defence, and trade, amid regional tensions. The visit underscores the robust bilateral ties and paves the way for future collaboration across various domains.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 25-02-2026 19:35 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 19:35 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Israel

Prime Minister Narendra Modi was warmly received upon his arrival in Israel for a state visit that underscores the growing strategic partnership between the two nations. The Indian leader was greeted by Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his wife, reflecting the close personal rapport between the leaders.

This visit, Modi's second to Israel in nine years, seeks to strengthen collaboration in sectors such as science and technology, agriculture, defence, and trade, amid significant regional tensions in the Middle East. Discussions are poised to set new goals for bilateral cooperation.

India-Israel ties have witnessed significant advances in recent years, particularly in defence and innovative technologies. With ongoing plans for a Free Trade Agreement and expanded economic cooperation, this visit marks a pivotal moment in fortifying the enduring bonds between the two countries.

