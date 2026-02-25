Left Menu

U.S.-Canada Trade Talks Set to Continue with Open Minds

U.S. and Canadian trade officials recently communicated and are planning future meetings to discuss potential trade agreements. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer expressed the Trump administration's openness to Canadian ideas for a deal. Details of the discussion are awaited as Canada's response was unavailable.

U.S. and Canadian trade officials engaged in discussions on Wednesday with plans for further meetings in the ensuing weeks, according to U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

Greer stated on Fox Business Network that the Trump administration is receptive to Canadian proposals for a trade agreement. "They have a few ideas on how they might want to have a deal with us. We're obviously open to that," said Greer.

He mentioned conversing with his Canadian counterpart and noted an upcoming meeting in Washington. Representatives for Canadian Trade Minister Dominic LeBlanc were not immediately available for comments.

