Manipur Leaders Forge Positive Ties with PM Modi in Delhi
Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho characterized his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as highly positive. Alongside Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, the Manipur delegation met several national leaders to discuss state matters, including peace initiatives and women's empowerment.
Manipur's leadership returned to Imphal with a renewed sense of purpose following a fruitful five-day visit to the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho hailed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as exceedingly positive, describing the discourse as encouraging for the northeastern state.
The delegation, which included Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, engaged with various national figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. These discussions followed a visit initiated on February 21.
The Prime Minister's Office also took to social media platform X to announce the interactions, emphasizing the emphasis on peace efforts and women's empowerment in both Manipur's hills and valley regions.
