Left Menu

Manipur Leaders Forge Positive Ties with PM Modi in Delhi

Manipur Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho characterized his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as highly positive. Alongside Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Deputy CM Nemcha Kipgen, the Manipur delegation met several national leaders to discuss state matters, including peace initiatives and women's empowerment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:59 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:59 IST
Manipur Leaders Forge Positive Ties with PM Modi in Delhi
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Manipur's leadership returned to Imphal with a renewed sense of purpose following a fruitful five-day visit to the national capital. Deputy Chief Minister L Dikho hailed his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi as exceedingly positive, describing the discourse as encouraging for the northeastern state.

The delegation, which included Chief Minister Y Khemchand Singh and Deputy Chief Ministers Losii Dikho and Nemcha Kipgen, engaged with various national figures including Union Home Minister Amit Shah and BJP national president Nitin Nabin. These discussions followed a visit initiated on February 21.

The Prime Minister's Office also took to social media platform X to announce the interactions, emphasizing the emphasis on peace efforts and women's empowerment in both Manipur's hills and valley regions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India
2
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.

3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Sum...

 India
3
Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026