GHR Trivana Shines at Realty+ Awards for Innovative Villa Living
GHR Trivana has been recognized with the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 for its innovative and low-density villa community in South Hyderabad, focusing on wellness and sustainability. Accepted by Director Rohit Reddy Vangala, the project encompasses 52 villas with ample amenities and strategic connectivity.
Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:58 IST
GHR Trivana, a boutique villa community in South Hyderabad, has clinched the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 at the prestigious Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards.
The project, known for its low-density living environment, was acknowledged for its emphasis on wellness and sustainability, offering a luxurious lifestyle in a strategically located area.
GHR Trivana encompasses 52 villas over 5.61 acres with a focus on integrating work-from-home spaces, cross-ventilation, and thoughtful amenities, reinforcing its commitment to quality living and sustainable practices.
