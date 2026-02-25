GHR Trivana Shines at Realty+ Awards for Innovative Villa Living

GHR Trivana, a boutique villa community in South Hyderabad, has clinched the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 at the prestigious Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards.

The project, known for its low-density living environment, was acknowledged for its emphasis on wellness and sustainability, offering a luxurious lifestyle in a strategically located area.

GHR Trivana encompasses 52 villas over 5.61 acres with a focus on integrating work-from-home spaces, cross-ventilation, and thoughtful amenities, reinforcing its commitment to quality living and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)