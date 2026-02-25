Left Menu

GHR Trivana Shines at Realty+ Awards for Innovative Villa Living

GHR Trivana has been recognized with the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 for its innovative and low-density villa community in South Hyderabad, focusing on wellness and sustainability. Accepted by Director Rohit Reddy Vangala, the project encompasses 52 villas with ample amenities and strategic connectivity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | India | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:58 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:58 IST
GHR Trivana Shines at Realty+ Awards for Innovative Villa Living
  • Country:
  • United States

GHR Trivana, a boutique villa community in South Hyderabad, has clinched the Developer of the Year – Villa Award 2026 at the prestigious Realty+ Conclave & Excellence Awards.

The project, known for its low-density living environment, was acknowledged for its emphasis on wellness and sustainability, offering a luxurious lifestyle in a strategically located area.

GHR Trivana encompasses 52 villas over 5.61 acres with a focus on integrating work-from-home spaces, cross-ventilation, and thoughtful amenities, reinforcing its commitment to quality living and sustainable practices.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

FLY91 Soars with New Aircrafts: Boosting Regional Connectivity in India

 India
2
3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Summit in Delhi; 11 held so far: Officials.

3 more arrested from Shimla in connection with 'shirtless' protest at AI Sum...

 India
3
Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

Emirates City: A New Dawn for Gaza Reconstruction

 Global
4
Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

Political Clash Over Cancelled Satellite Hospitals in Rajasthan

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026