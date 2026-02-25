Left Menu

Anil Ambani's Luxurious Mumbai Mansion Seized in Money Laundering Probe

The Enforcement Directorate has attached Anil Ambani's lavish Mumbai home, valued at Rs 3,716 crore, under anti-money laundering regulations. The action relates to a case of alleged bank fraud by Reliance Communications. Ambani's assets are now attached for a total value of Rs 15,700 crore.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-02-2026 17:57 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 17:57 IST
The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has taken decisive action by attaching the opulent Mumbai residence of Reliance Group chairman Anil Ambani, known as 'Abode'. The residence, estimated to be worth Rs 3,716 crore, is situated in the illustrious Pali Hill area, standing at an impressive 66 meters high with 17 floors.

This move is part of an ongoing investigation under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) concerning an alleged bank fraud involving Reliance Communications (RCOM). Official sources have indicated a provisional order was put in place, escalating the total asset attachment in the case to Rs 15,700 crore.

Sources also confirmed that Ambani, aged 66, is summoned for a second round of questioning by the federal agency, following his initial testimony recorded in August 2025. This development marks a significant step in the enforcement of anti-money laundering laws in high-profile financial investigations.

