Google Uncovers Global Hacking Operation Tied to China

Google announced on Wednesday that it has disrupted a sophisticated hacking group linked to China, identified as UNC2814 or 'Gallium.' This group infiltrated at least 53 organizations across 42 countries, according to the tech giant's exclusive report shared with Reuters.

The hacking collective, known for its nearly ten-year focus on government and telecommunications sectors, utilized platforms like Google Sheets to mask their malicious activities. Google collaborated with unnamed partners to disable Google Cloud projects controlled by the group, cut off their internet infrastructure, and terminate fake accounts used for unauthorized data access.

Despite China's rebuttal of any involvement, this operation aligns with known Chinese cyber espionage activities. The investigation revealed the installation of a backdoor, GRIDTIDE, in systems with sensitive personal data. Google, however, underscores that no Google product was compromised, emphasizing the global cyber security challenge posed by such hackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)