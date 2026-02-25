Left Menu

Google Uncovers Global Hacking Operation Tied to China

Google has disrupted a Chinese-linked hacking group known as UNC2814 or 'Gallium,' which breached at least 53 organizations worldwide. The group used sophisticated methods, including Google Sheets, to conduct surveillance on government organizations and telecommunications companies. Despite China's denial, the activity aligns with broader cyber espionage trends.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-02-2026 16:34 IST | Created: 25-02-2026 16:34 IST
Google Uncovers Global Hacking Operation Tied to China
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Google announced on Wednesday that it has disrupted a sophisticated hacking group linked to China, identified as UNC2814 or 'Gallium.' This group infiltrated at least 53 organizations across 42 countries, according to the tech giant's exclusive report shared with Reuters.

The hacking collective, known for its nearly ten-year focus on government and telecommunications sectors, utilized platforms like Google Sheets to mask their malicious activities. Google collaborated with unnamed partners to disable Google Cloud projects controlled by the group, cut off their internet infrastructure, and terminate fake accounts used for unauthorized data access.

Despite China's rebuttal of any involvement, this operation aligns with known Chinese cyber espionage activities. The investigation revealed the installation of a backdoor, GRIDTIDE, in systems with sensitive personal data. Google, however, underscores that no Google product was compromised, emphasizing the global cyber security challenge posed by such hackers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalances

Merz Aims to Reset Sino-German Economic Relations Amid Growing Trade Imbalan...

 Global
2
Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic Crimes

Rajasthan Cabinet's Groundbreaking Decisions on Election Laws and Economic C...

 India
3
Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

Indian Solar Giants Unfazed by US Countervailing Duties

 India
4
Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

Mbappé Absent: Real Madrid's Clash with Benfica

 Spain

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Synthetic voices in AI assistants reflect deep-rooted gender stereotypes

Digital learning boom amplifying online harassment risks in emerging nations

Adaptive AI system enhances zero-day attack resilience in blockchain networks

Beyond tech fixes: AI governance requires transdisciplinary ethical wisdom

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026