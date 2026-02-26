Left Menu

SBI Life Unveils Smart Platina Advantage: Ensuring a Secure Tomorrow

SBI Life Insurance introduces SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage, a life insurance savings product designed to offer long-term benefits and life protection. With flexible payment options and a focus on security, the plan assures a stable financial future and supports key life milestones like education and retirement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 26-02-2026 11:21 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 11:21 IST
  • India

SBI Life Insurance has launched its latest product, SBI Life – Smart Platina Advantage, aimed at providing financial security and peace of mind. This life insurance savings plan offers guaranteed benefits and flexible payouts while maintaining life coverage throughout the policy term.

The Smart Platina Advantage plan allows policyholders to benefit from yearly Guaranteed Additions, helping build a financial reserve with a vigilant eye on future protection. Flexible premium payment options, including yearly, half-yearly, and monthly modes, cater to diverse financial situations, ensuring reliable outcomes over terms of 15, 20, or 30 years.

Designed with a protection-centric approach, the plan provides solutions for uncertainty. In an unfortunate demise, a lump sum is paid to safeguard dependents. Coupled with an Accident Benefit Rider, this plan underscores the ethos of SBI Life Insurance by blending disciplined saving with life assurance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

