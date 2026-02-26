Apple Pay Poised for India Entry in 2026

Apple is reportedly in discussions with several Indian banks and international card networks as it plans to introduce its Apple Pay service to the Indian market, according to Bloomberg News.

The negotiations, involving prominent Indian banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, aim to roll out Apple Pay in India around mid-2026, sources familiar with the matter have revealed.

As yet, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm this report, leaving room for speculation and anticipation within the industry.