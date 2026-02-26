Left Menu

Apple Pay Poised for India Entry in 2026

Apple is reportedly in discussions with Indian banks and global card networks to introduce its Apple Pay service in India by mid-2026. The negotiations involve major banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank. However, Reuters has not yet verified this report.

This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Apple is reportedly in discussions with several Indian banks and international card networks as it plans to introduce its Apple Pay service to the Indian market, according to Bloomberg News.

The negotiations, involving prominent Indian banks like ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank, aim to roll out Apple Pay in India around mid-2026, sources familiar with the matter have revealed.

As yet, Reuters has been unable to independently confirm this report, leaving room for speculation and anticipation within the industry.

