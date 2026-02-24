Tragic Loss: HDFC Bank Assistant Manager Found Dead in Gurugram

An assistant manager at HDFC Bank in Gurugram was found dead in his rented residence in the Sadar Bazaar area, officials reported on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Shailendra Kumar Dwivedi from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, appeared to have died by suicide.

According to police, no suicide note was discovered at the scene. A female colleague attempted multiple calls to Dwivedi the previous night. Her concern led her to inform his family, prompting Dwivedi's uncle, also residing in Gurugram, to check on him. He discovered Dwivedi's body suspended in the room.

Dwivedi had moved to Gurugram five months prior, following a transfer, and lived alone. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including examining Dwivedi's mobile device. Statements from family and colleagues are being gathered as the inquiry continues.