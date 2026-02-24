Left Menu

Tragic Loss: HDFC Bank Assistant Manager Found Dead in Gurugram

Shailendra Kumar Dwivedi, an assistant manager at HDFC Bank in Gurugram, allegedly died by suicide. No note was found, and his phone will undergo forensic examination. Police are investigating, with statements taken from colleagues and family. Dwivedi lived alone and had recently transferred from Rewa to Gurugram.

Updated: 24-02-2026 19:33 IST | Created: 24-02-2026 19:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
An assistant manager at HDFC Bank in Gurugram was found dead in his rented residence in the Sadar Bazaar area, officials reported on Tuesday. The individual, identified as Shailendra Kumar Dwivedi from Madhya Pradesh's Rewa district, appeared to have died by suicide.

According to police, no suicide note was discovered at the scene. A female colleague attempted multiple calls to Dwivedi the previous night. Her concern led her to inform his family, prompting Dwivedi's uncle, also residing in Gurugram, to check on him. He discovered Dwivedi's body suspended in the room.

Dwivedi had moved to Gurugram five months prior, following a transfer, and lived alone. The police are conducting a thorough investigation, including examining Dwivedi's mobile device. Statements from family and colleagues are being gathered as the inquiry continues.

