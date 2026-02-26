Left Menu

Strengthening Ties: Modi's Vision for India-Israel Partnership

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to explore further cooperation in education, start-ups, tech, and innovation. Modi emphasized the importance of the India-Israel partnership and invited Herzog to visit India, highlighting the potential for global growth through strengthened ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jerusalem | Updated: 26-02-2026 15:02 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 15:02 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held talks with Israeli President Isaac Herzog to deepen collaboration in sectors like education, start-ups, innovation, technology, and connectivity. The leaders discussed enhancing the India-Israel partnership, which Modi believes is crucial for driving global economic growth.

Modi expressed gratitude to President Herzog for his unwavering support in solidifying bilateral relationships. He extended an invitation for Herzog to visit India, suggesting a journey beyond the capital Delhi to explore the country's diverse regions. Herzog reciprocated the sentiment, recognizing India as integral to the Middle East's promising future.

Additionally, Modi paid respects at the Yad Vashem memorial, commemorating Holocaust victims, and planted a tree at the Presidential Gardens under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative. This visit marks Modi's second to Israel, after the 2017 engagement that elevated bilateral ties to a strategic partnership.

