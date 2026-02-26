Campus Controversy: Azim Premji University's Disciplinary Dilemma

Azim Premji University's Student Council has called for the withdrawal of a criminal FIR filed against students from the SPARK Reading Circle. The council advises that such protocol breaches should be managed internally rather than through police involvement.

Protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the event of promoting separatist sentiments, leading to campus unrest. Allegations include that the students failed to secure the necessary permissions, violating university regulations.

The administration seeks to identify those behind the unauthorized Instagram post about the Kunan-Poshpora incident. While external protesters faced lesser charges, students are now confronting serious legal challenges. The council stresses the importance of maintaining an environment supportive of open, critical dialogue.