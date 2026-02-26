Left Menu

Campus Controversy: Azim Premji University's Disciplinary Dilemma

The Student Council of Azim Premji University is urging reconsideration of a criminal FIR filed against SPARK Reading Circle members. The incident raised concerns about intellectual freedom and handling breaches via internal mechanisms, following protests by ABVP alleging anti-national activities on campus. Legal action is sought against unauthorized events.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 26-02-2026 14:58 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 14:58 IST
Campus Controversy: Azim Premji University's Disciplinary Dilemma
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Azim Premji University's Student Council has called for the withdrawal of a criminal FIR filed against students from the SPARK Reading Circle. The council advises that such protocol breaches should be managed internally rather than through police involvement.

Protests by the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad accused the event of promoting separatist sentiments, leading to campus unrest. Allegations include that the students failed to secure the necessary permissions, violating university regulations.

The administration seeks to identify those behind the unauthorized Instagram post about the Kunan-Poshpora incident. While external protesters faced lesser charges, students are now confronting serious legal challenges. The council stresses the importance of maintaining an environment supportive of open, critical dialogue.

TRENDING

1
No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenger within 24 hours of booking made through airline's website: DGCA.

No addl charge for name correction in ticket if error is flagged by passenge...

 Global
2
Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

Powering the Future: Delhi's Underground Energy Evolution

 India
3
High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

High Court Upholds Sisodia's Election Victory Amid Petition Drama

 India
4
Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

Tensions Escalate Over Compensation in Adani Coal Mines Acquisition

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Is AI now a structural force in society? Study urges rethinking global governance

AI failures start with bad data

Agentic AI could expand access to cybersecurity careers

Confident but wrong: Examining AI hallucination through student lens

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026