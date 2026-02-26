Left Menu

RIFT 2026: Hackathon Sparks Real-World Innovation and Future Talent

RIFT '26, a 24-hour hackathon organized by the PW Institute of Innovation, saw over 2,200 participants across Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Lucknow. The event showcased technological innovations with Team X from Lucknow winning for their PharmaGuard-AI platform, emphasizing the role of AI in personalized medicine.

The PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), part of PhysicsWallah's higher education wing, recently concluded RIFT '26, a marathon 24-hour hackathon held concurrently in Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Lucknow. Bringing together more than 2,200 participants, the event was a bustling hive of innovation and creativity.

With over 600 teams competing, the hackathon showcased impressive projects in AI, blockchain, and fintech among others. Lucknow's Team X clinched the top prize with PharmaGuard-AI, an AI-driven platform for personalized medicine, reflecting a blend of precise technical prowess and real-world application.

Praised for its advanced architecture and feasibility, the winning project highlighted the participants' dedication to addressing real-world problems. Beyond the winners, other teams demonstrated groundbreaking prototypes, underscoring the hackathon's role as a catalyst for emerging tech talent in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)

