RIFT 2026: Hackathon Sparks Real-World Innovation and Future Talent

The PW Institute of Innovation (PW IOI), part of PhysicsWallah's higher education wing, recently concluded RIFT '26, a marathon 24-hour hackathon held concurrently in Noida, Bengaluru, Pune, and Lucknow. Bringing together more than 2,200 participants, the event was a bustling hive of innovation and creativity.

With over 600 teams competing, the hackathon showcased impressive projects in AI, blockchain, and fintech among others. Lucknow's Team X clinched the top prize with PharmaGuard-AI, an AI-driven platform for personalized medicine, reflecting a blend of precise technical prowess and real-world application.

Praised for its advanced architecture and feasibility, the winning project highlighted the participants' dedication to addressing real-world problems. Beyond the winners, other teams demonstrated groundbreaking prototypes, underscoring the hackathon's role as a catalyst for emerging tech talent in India.

(With inputs from agencies.)