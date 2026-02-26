Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi: Protest Becoming 'Crime' in India
Rahul Gandhi asserts that India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi has compromised democratic values, making peaceful protest akin to treason. He highlights the suppression faced by citizens advocating for justice and environmental concerns, questioning the nature of democracy under Modi's rule and advocating for accountability and dialogue.
Rahul Gandhi, Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi, asserting that under his leadership, protesting has turned into a crime.
In an 'X' post, Gandhi emphasized that dissent is being labeled as treason, while questioning the government is seen as a conspiracy. He pointed to the normalization of lawsuits against protesters.
Gandhi highlighted instances such as paper leak protests and demonstrations by wrestlers, women, and environmentalists, which faced brutal suppression, questioning the authenticity of democracy under Modi's governance.
He accused the government of branding peaceful protests as 'anti-national' and suppressing demands for justice, thereby undermining democratic principles. Gandhi called for a governance model that listens to criticism and remains accountable, in stark contrast to the current authoritarian approach.
He urged Prime Minister Modi to recognize that asking questions strengthens democracy, warning against viewing dissent as an enemy and advocating for a democratic India where criticism leads to growth, not condemnation.
