Gushwork AI Raises $9 Million for Growth and Innovation

AI start-up Gushwork has secured $9 million in funding to enhance its AI products and expand its team and customer base. With backing from Susquehanna Asia VC, Lightspeed, and B Capital, the company aims to develop its AI stack and focus on autonomous marketing agents for AI search engines.

AI start-up Gushwork has successfully raised $9 million in a recent funding round led by Susquehanna Asia VC, with participation from Lightspeed and B Capital, company officials announced on Thursday. The funds will primarily be used for product development, talent acquisition, and customer growth.

CEO and Co-founder Nayrhit Bhattacharya revealed that Gushwork is keen on investing in its AI stack, improving model accuracy, and expanding its workforce. The company specializes in developing autonomous marketing agents for AI search engines such as ChatGPT, Gemini, Claude, and Perplexity, as buyer behavior leans towards AI-driven searches.

Gushwork, aiming to grow its team and customer base starkly, plans to expand from 70 to 150-200 employees and from 300 to 1,500 customers in the coming months, focusing on small and medium businesses worldwide. The firm utilizes models from Anthropic and OpenAI, and has developed its proprietary models to enhance model control and output quality.

