Revolutionizing Hospitality: ixigo's AI-Powered HELLO Platform Takes Center Stage

In a significant development for the hospitality industry, ixigo has launched an innovative AI-powered hotel extranet called HELLO. Targeted at simplifying operations for accommodation partners, the platform centralizes control over inventory, pricing, and promotions, expecting to enhance efficiency and transparency across hotel management processes.

HELLO allows hotels to manage content, such as images and amenities, offering a streamlined calendar view for availability and pricing. By enabling dynamic pricing and targeted offers, the platform aids in improving occupancy rates and conversion, especially in high-demand domestic areas.

The announcement underscores ixigo's strategic focus on expanding its hotels ecosystem. Co-CEOs Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai highlighted HELLO's role in providing hotels with enhanced control and transparency. As ixigo strengthens its partnerships and third-party integrations, HELLO is poised to create a more performance-driven environment for hotels.

