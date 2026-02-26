Left Menu

Revolutionizing Hospitality: ixigo's AI-Powered HELLO Platform Takes Center Stage

ixigo unveils HELLO, an AI-powered hotel extranet designed to streamline hotel management. This platform simplifies listings, inventory, pricing, and promotions, offering greater operational control for hotel partners. By enhancing management capabilities, HELLO aims to boost conversion rates and efficiency in high-demand destinations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 26-02-2026 17:29 IST | Created: 26-02-2026 17:29 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a significant development for the hospitality industry, ixigo has launched an innovative AI-powered hotel extranet called HELLO. Targeted at simplifying operations for accommodation partners, the platform centralizes control over inventory, pricing, and promotions, expecting to enhance efficiency and transparency across hotel management processes.

HELLO allows hotels to manage content, such as images and amenities, offering a streamlined calendar view for availability and pricing. By enabling dynamic pricing and targeted offers, the platform aids in improving occupancy rates and conversion, especially in high-demand domestic areas.

The announcement underscores ixigo's strategic focus on expanding its hotels ecosystem. Co-CEOs Rajnish Kumar and Aloke Bajpai highlighted HELLO's role in providing hotels with enhanced control and transparency. As ixigo strengthens its partnerships and third-party integrations, HELLO is poised to create a more performance-driven environment for hotels.

