Vertex Group Launches Rs 100 Crore 'Responsible AI Lab' to Drive Ethical AI Innovation

Vertex Group, a leader in intelligent enterprise solutions, has unveiled its 'Responsible AI Lab' in Gurgaon, backed by a Rs 100 crore investment strategy for research and development over the next three years.

This initiative is set to bolster the company's global expansion and align with its vision of transforming into a Rs 1,000 crore digital powerhouse.

The lab will focus on ethical AI development, addressing issues like algorithmic bias and data privacy, while ensuring AI serves as a partner in human progress.