Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation and AI Fears

Wall Street's key indexes opened lower on Friday due to anxiety over AI impacting tech stocks, coupled with unexpected inflation data. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant drops at the opening bell, with Nasdaq facing its steepest monthly decline since March 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:05 IST
Wall Street's major indexes faced a rough opening on Friday, driven by mounting concerns over AI's impact on technology stocks and a sharp inflation uptick.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the downturn, opening 245.6 points lower, translating to a 0.50% drop to 49253.57.

Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a 0.76% decline, starting the day down 52.3 points to 6856.54, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 263 points, or 1.15%, settling at 22615.429 as trading commenced.

