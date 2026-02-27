Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation and AI Fears
Wall Street's key indexes opened lower on Friday due to anxiety over AI impacting tech stocks, coupled with unexpected inflation data. The Dow Jones, S&P 500, and Nasdaq Composite all saw significant drops at the opening bell, with Nasdaq facing its steepest monthly decline since March 2025.
Updated: 27-02-2026 20:05 IST | Created: 27-02-2026 20:05 IST
The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the downturn, opening 245.6 points lower, translating to a 0.50% drop to 49253.57.
Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a 0.76% decline, starting the day down 52.3 points to 6856.54, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 263 points, or 1.15%, settling at 22615.429 as trading commenced.