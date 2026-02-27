Tech Stocks Tumble Amid Inflation and AI Fears

Wall Street's major indexes faced a rough opening on Friday, driven by mounting concerns over AI's impact on technology stocks and a sharp inflation uptick.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average led the downturn, opening 245.6 points lower, translating to a 0.50% drop to 49253.57.

Similarly, the S&P 500 experienced a 0.76% decline, starting the day down 52.3 points to 6856.54, while the Nasdaq Composite fell 263 points, or 1.15%, settling at 22615.429 as trading commenced.