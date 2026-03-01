India's Semicon Mission 2.0: Paving the Way for Deep Tech Startups
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that India's Semicon Mission 2.0 will focus on nurturing deep tech startups and developing a robust design ecosystem. Emphasizing the importance of closing a 20 lakh talent gap, the mission aims to create opportunities for students and build a comprehensive equipment manufacturing framework.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Gandhinagar | Updated: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST | Created: 01-03-2026 14:44 IST
- India
Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw outlined the ambitious goals of the Centre's Semicon Mission 2.0, aiming to nurture deep tech startups and build a robust design ecosystem in India.
Addressing the audience at the Gujarat Semiconnect Conference 2026, Vaishnaw stressed the need for cultivating homegrown tech firms akin to industry giants like Qualcomm and Nvidia.
The mission will tackle the sector's 20 lakh talent gap by providing training at an expanded network of universities, laying a strong foundation for future semiconductor growth.
