TechPratham's HTD Model: Bridging Talent Gaps in Generative AI Era

Amidst the rapid advancements in generative AI, professional uncertainty is on the rise. Companies are grappling to find project-ready talent, while professionals fear obsolescence. Enter TechPratham, a company tackling this dilemma through its innovative Hire-Train-Deploy model, which aligns specialized training with current industry demands.

Focusing on the HR and ERP sectors, TechPratham transforms candidates into specialists in platforms like Workday and ServiceNow. By equipping its trainees with expertise in automated workflows and data-driven HR, TechPratham ensures its graduates can navigate the complexities of modern global enterprises efficiently.

Founder Bhagirath Tyagi emphasizes TechPratham's mission to transcend the traditional vendor mindset by providing a future-proof ecosystem. The company's model not only fills the skills gap but also empowers professionals to lead strategic transformations, particularly in AI-resilient niches.

(With inputs from agencies.)