India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

India has charted a middle path in AI regulation, steering clear of both the US's lightly regulated approach and the stringent European model. According to Amit Sheth, Founding Director of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO), this strategy not only fosters innovation but also protects users.

While the US leads in proprietary, consumer-centric AI, backed by substantial capital and advanced technology, China's focus has been on developing sovereign AI capabilities. India, however, aims to excel in industry-specific systems addressing national priorities in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and finance.

Sheth highlights the necessity of fortifying India's AI talent pipeline to transform into an AI-driven nation. IAIRO is working on models tailored to specific tasks and industries, facilitating India's technological sovereignty and enabling robust, mission-critical applications.

(With inputs from agencies.)