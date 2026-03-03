Left Menu

India's AI Strategy: Balancing Innovation and Safeguarding

India has adopted a balanced AI regulatory approach, avoiding extremes seen in the US and Europe. This strategy aims to enable innovation and safeguard users while focusing on industry-specific AI systems. India aims to build sovereign, trusted AI with a strong talent pipeline and specialized models across key sectors.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:52 IST
India has charted a middle path in AI regulation, steering clear of both the US's lightly regulated approach and the stringent European model. According to Amit Sheth, Founding Director of the Indian AI Research Organisation (IAIRO), this strategy not only fosters innovation but also protects users.

While the US leads in proprietary, consumer-centric AI, backed by substantial capital and advanced technology, China's focus has been on developing sovereign AI capabilities. India, however, aims to excel in industry-specific systems addressing national priorities in sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and finance.

Sheth highlights the necessity of fortifying India's AI talent pipeline to transform into an AI-driven nation. IAIRO is working on models tailored to specific tasks and industries, facilitating India's technological sovereignty and enabling robust, mission-critical applications.

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

