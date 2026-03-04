Left Menu

Turkey Targets Digital Safety with Proposed Social Media Ban for Kids Under 15

Turkey's AK Party has proposed a bill to ban social media access for children under 15. The legislation aims to implement age-verification systems and parental controls to protect children's digital safety. Non-compliance could result in heavy fines or bandwidth restrictions for social media companies.

04-03-2026
In a bid to protect young citizens in the digital realm, Turkey's ruling AK Party has introduced a draft bill in parliament aimed at banning social media access for children under the age of 15. The proposal comes amid increasing global concerns regarding the impact of social media on youth health and safety.

This legislation would mandate social media providers to establish age-verification protocols and provide parental control features, reflecting similar measures adopted by nations like Australia and several European countries. Additionally, the bill stipulates that companies must offer secure services for those over 15 and swiftly remove harmful content in emergencies.

For non-compliance, firms could face penalties up to 3% of their global revenue or experience bandwidth restrictions. The legislation also encompasses foreign game distributors, who must now adhere to new age-rating requirements. The AKP's Parliamentary Group Deputy Head, Leyla Sahin Usta, highlighted a six-month compliance period for platforms.

