Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech Announcements

This week, Apple ramped up anticipation in the tech community with a series of significant product announcements. In New York, London, and Shanghai, the tech giant showcased a range of devices, expanding its budget lineup with the iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, while also unveiling updates for the iPad Air and new high-performance monitors.

The newly introduced iPhone 17e, targeted at budget-conscious consumers, features the powerful A19 chip, a 48-megapixel camera system, and enhanced cellular speeds, all while maintaining a lower price point than the base iPhone 17. Meanwhile, the MacBook Neo aims to disrupt the affordable laptop market with its A18 Pro chip and USB-C connectivity.

On the premium end, Apple's updates include new chipsets for the MacBook Pro, promising improved performance, and two 5K Studio Display monitors. With a varied array of products now available for preorder, Apple hopes to solidify its position both in the budget and premium tech markets.

(With inputs from agencies.)