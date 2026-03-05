Apple Unveils New Budget Devices and High-End Monitors: A Week of Big Tech Announcements
Apple has unveiled new budget-friendly products, including the iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, alongside upgraded iPad Air models and high-end displays. These announcements follow record quarterly earnings due to strong iPhone 17 sales. The tech giant aims to leverage its market momentum with these new offerings.
This week, Apple ramped up anticipation in the tech community with a series of significant product announcements. In New York, London, and Shanghai, the tech giant showcased a range of devices, expanding its budget lineup with the iPhone 17e and MacBook Neo, while also unveiling updates for the iPad Air and new high-performance monitors.
The newly introduced iPhone 17e, targeted at budget-conscious consumers, features the powerful A19 chip, a 48-megapixel camera system, and enhanced cellular speeds, all while maintaining a lower price point than the base iPhone 17. Meanwhile, the MacBook Neo aims to disrupt the affordable laptop market with its A18 Pro chip and USB-C connectivity.
On the premium end, Apple's updates include new chipsets for the MacBook Pro, promising improved performance, and two 5K Studio Display monitors. With a varied array of products now available for preorder, Apple hopes to solidify its position both in the budget and premium tech markets.
(With inputs from agencies.)