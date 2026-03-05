Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

In a strategic move to capture a slice of the premium credit card market, Robinhood launched its new Platinum card for high-income customers on Wednesday. The company positions this product against established players like American Express and JPMorgan Chase, seeking to redefine its reach beyond speculative trading.

The Robinhood Platinum card, set at an annual fee of $695, offers users an array of perks and cashback benefits valued at $3,000—competitive against AmEx's $895 charge and JPMorgan's $795 fee. This initiative symbolizes Robinhood's effort to transform into a holistic financial platform catering to evolving customer needs.

According to Deepak Rao, the vice president and general manager of Robinhood Money, the card could serve as a gateway to enticing affluent clients to explore the company's broader financial services. Complementing this, Robinhood also introduced custodial accounts allowing minors to benefit from scheduled investments and contributions from relatives, positioning Robinhood as a go-to for more nuanced financial solutions.