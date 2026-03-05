Left Menu

Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners

Robinhood has introduced a Platinum credit card targeting high-income customers, aiming to compete with industry leaders like American Express and JPMorgan Chase. The card, priced at $695 annually, offers cashback and benefits totaling $3,000. This initiative is part of Robinhood's strategy to shift its image and appeal to a mature user base.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 06:17 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 06:17 IST
Robinhood's Bold Move: Unveiling the Platinum Card for High Earners
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a strategic move to capture a slice of the premium credit card market, Robinhood launched its new Platinum card for high-income customers on Wednesday. The company positions this product against established players like American Express and JPMorgan Chase, seeking to redefine its reach beyond speculative trading.

The Robinhood Platinum card, set at an annual fee of $695, offers users an array of perks and cashback benefits valued at $3,000—competitive against AmEx's $895 charge and JPMorgan's $795 fee. This initiative symbolizes Robinhood's effort to transform into a holistic financial platform catering to evolving customer needs.

According to Deepak Rao, the vice president and general manager of Robinhood Money, the card could serve as a gateway to enticing affluent clients to explore the company's broader financial services. Complementing this, Robinhood also introduced custodial accounts allowing minors to benefit from scheduled investments and contributions from relatives, positioning Robinhood as a go-to for more nuanced financial solutions.

TRENDING

1
U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

U.S. Lawmakers Express Concerns Over Intel's Chipmaking Alliances

 Global
2
U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

U.S. Government Expedites American Evacuation from Middle East

 Global
3
US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

US-Venezuela Talks: A New Era for Resource Control

 Venezuela
4
Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

Qatar's Precautionary Evacuation Near U.S. Embassy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026