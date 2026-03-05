Left Menu

Resilient Growth: Women's Tech Startups in India Achieve Disciplined Capital Phase

Funding for women-led tech startups in India stabilized at USD 1.1 billion in 2025, a decrease from 2024. Despite fewer rounds, the median deal size increased as investors focused on proven, sustainable businesses. High-profile investments included jewellery brand Giva and coffee chain Blue Tokai.

Funding for women co-founded tech startups in India stabilized at about USD 1.1 billion in 2025, down from USD 1.2 billion the previous year, according to Tracxn. While fewer funding rounds occurred, the average deal size increased, underscoring a focus on sustainable businesses with verified revenue streams.

Tracxn described this period as one of "recovery and disciplined capital," where investments continued flowing into well-funded, growth-led startups. Investors concentrated their funding on fewer, high-quality startups, indicating a preference for scale, efficiency, and strong revenue visibility within the ecosystem.

Notable funding rounds included Giva raising USD 62 million and Blue Tokai Coffee securing USD 25 million. Bengaluru led with the highest funding at USD 447 million, surpassing Gurugram and Mumbai.

