Left Menu

Fractal Analytics Reports Robust Q3 Growth Fueled by AI Innovation

Fractal Analytics achieved an 8.5% growth in profit after tax, reaching Rs 100 crore in Q3 2025. Revenue surged by 21% to Rs 854 crore, primarily fueled by demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences segment, which saw a 78% year-on-year growth.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-03-2026 22:35 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 22:35 IST
Fractal Analytics Reports Robust Q3 Growth Fueled by AI Innovation
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Fractal Analytics, a prominent AI firm, has recorded an impressive 8.5% increase in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 100 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This growth outpaces the previous year's profit of Rs 92.2 crore during the same period, as noted in the company's recent filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations witnessed a significant 21% rise, reaching Rs 854 crore compared to Rs 707 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The firm's robust performance has been attributed to its superior organic growth, enhanced gross margins, and exceptional client retention rates, reflecting its strong enterprise AI capabilities and the trust bestowed upon it by clients.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Fractal Analytics, highlighted the remarkable growth driven by substantial demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector, which contributed 20% of the revenue with a 78% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the Banking and Financial Services segment, accounting for 12% of revenues, grew by 26% over the past year.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

UPDATE 1-FTSE 100 closes at three-week low as yields climb

 Global
2
Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on board

Sri Lanka lets second Iranian ship dock in Trincomalee, evacuates 208 on boa...

 Sri Lanka
3
US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State Landau

US-India trade deal is almost at finish line: US Deputy Secretary of State L...

 India
4
UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be troubling him

UPDATE 1-Trump renews Netanyahu pardon call, saying only Iran should be trou...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Teachers must adapt as AI and rapid change transform classrooms, OECD warns

Digital Scams Surge Globally, Threatening Trust in the Expanding Digital Economy

Education Rise and Gender Imbalance Are Redrawing China’s Marriage Landscape

IMF Study Urges Serbia to Track Hidden Costs of Tax Breaks and Improve Transparency

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026