Fractal Analytics Reports Robust Q3 Growth Fueled by AI Innovation

Fractal Analytics, a prominent AI firm, has recorded an impressive 8.5% increase in consolidated profit after tax, amounting to Rs 100 crore for the third quarter ending December 31, 2025. This growth outpaces the previous year's profit of Rs 92.2 crore during the same period, as noted in the company's recent filing.

The company's consolidated revenue from operations witnessed a significant 21% rise, reaching Rs 854 crore compared to Rs 707 crore in the December 2024 quarter. The firm's robust performance has been attributed to its superior organic growth, enhanced gross margins, and exceptional client retention rates, reflecting its strong enterprise AI capabilities and the trust bestowed upon it by clients.

Srikanth Velamakanni, Group CEO and Executive Vice-Chairman of Fractal Analytics, highlighted the remarkable growth driven by substantial demand in the Healthcare and Life Sciences sector, which contributed 20% of the revenue with a 78% year-on-year increase. Additionally, the Banking and Financial Services segment, accounting for 12% of revenues, grew by 26% over the past year.