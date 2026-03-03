Left Menu

Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money

Square Yards, a Gurugram-based realty firm, reported a 47% revenue increase to Rs 525.7 crore for the December quarter. The firm expects FY revenue to surpass Rs 2,000 crore. Financial services through 'Urban Money' drove growth, with a 72% annual jump in Q3.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2026 17:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2026 17:53 IST
Square Yards Reports Significant Revenue Growth with Boost from Urban Money
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Square Yards, a renowned realty firm based in Gurugram, announced an impressive 47% growth in revenue, reaching Rs 525.7 crore in the quarter ending December. The company's past performance showed Rs 357.3 crore during the same period last year.

Over the first nine months of this fiscal year, Square Yards saw a 45% increase in revenue, totaling Rs 1,358.9 crore, up from Rs 934.9 crore in the prior period. Tanuj Shori, Founder & CEO, expressed confidence in surpassing the FY forecast of Rs 2,000 crore.

Financial services via Urban Money contributed notably to the growth, showing a 72% annual increase in the third quarter. The company's revenue heavily relies on India's market at 87%, while contributions from Gulf countries and others stand at 10% and the remaining share, respectively.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

Tragedy on the Road: Truck Driver Dies in Fiery Accident

 India
2
Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

Delhi's Unseasonal Heat and Air Quality Decline Before Holi

 India
3
The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to about $3.11 in the US, AP reports, citing AAA.

The average price for a gallon of gasoline jumped 11 cents overnight to abou...

 Global
4
Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

Green Light for Odisha's Capital Region Ring Road: A New Era of Connectivity

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Mozambique Revive Growth and Deliver Jobs for Its Young Population?

Can AI Judge Economic Risk? IMF Tests GPT on Global Surveillance Reports

Slovakia Moves Toward Sustainable Well-Being Over Pure Economic Growth

Mexico’s Semiconductor Strategy: Seizing Opportunity in a Shifting Global Order

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026