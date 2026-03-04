Left Menu

In Memoriam: The Enduring Legacy of HK Dua - A Pillar of Indian Journalism

HK Dua was a renowned Indian journalist who led top publications and served as a media advisor to Prime Ministers and a diplomat. He passed away at 88, leaving a legacy of integrity and commitment to editorial independence. Dua's work in journalism and politics earned him numerous accolades.

  Country:
  • India

HK Dua, an esteemed figure in Indian journalism and public life, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88 in a private hospital. Known for his roles at major newspapers and as a media advisor to prime ministers, Dua's career was marked by a dedication to editorial independence.

A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dua's contributions extended to diplomacy and politics. His tenure as an ambassador and a member of the Rajya Sabha underscored his influence in foreign affairs and national security. Colleagues across political lines have lauded his sharp insights and commitment to democratic values.

Across a four-decade career, Dua's leadership at The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and The Tribune exemplified journalistic excellence. His passing leaves a void in the media world, with tributes highlighting his enduring impact on public discourse and media integrity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

