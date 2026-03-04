In Memoriam: The Enduring Legacy of HK Dua - A Pillar of Indian Journalism
HK Dua was a renowned Indian journalist who led top publications and served as a media advisor to Prime Ministers and a diplomat. He passed away at 88, leaving a legacy of integrity and commitment to editorial independence. Dua's work in journalism and politics earned him numerous accolades.
HK Dua, an esteemed figure in Indian journalism and public life, passed away on Wednesday at the age of 88 in a private hospital. Known for his roles at major newspapers and as a media advisor to prime ministers, Dua's career was marked by a dedication to editorial independence.
A recipient of the Padma Bhushan, Dua's contributions extended to diplomacy and politics. His tenure as an ambassador and a member of the Rajya Sabha underscored his influence in foreign affairs and national security. Colleagues across political lines have lauded his sharp insights and commitment to democratic values.
Across a four-decade career, Dua's leadership at The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and The Tribune exemplified journalistic excellence. His passing leaves a void in the media world, with tributes highlighting his enduring impact on public discourse and media integrity.
