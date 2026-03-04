Remembering HK Dua: A Stalwart of Indian Journalism

Veteran journalist HK Dua, famed for his editorial leadership at three of India's top newspapers, has died at 88. According to a family statement, he died peacefully on Wednesday afternoon at a private hospital. Dua, who had been ill, was hospitalized three weeks prior. His cremation is set for Thursday at the Lodhi Road crematorium.

Dua was celebrated for his political insight and steadfast dedication to maintaining editorial independence. Between 1987 and 2009, he served in senior editorial roles at The Hindustan Times, The Indian Express, and The Tribune. Additionally, he was an editor at The Times of India and a member of the Rajya Sabha from 2009 to 2015, contributing significantly to foreign affairs and national security discussions.

Born on July 1, 1937, Dua also acted as a media advisor to Prime Ministers Atal Bihari Vajpayee and H.D. Deve Gowda and represented India as an ambassador to Denmark. His distinguished career earned him the Padma Bhushan award, among other accolades, and saw him participate in key parliamentary committees.