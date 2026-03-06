Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future
The Maharashtra government, led by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, announced the establishment of a Geotechnology Application Centre to bolster economic growth and technological advancement. The initiative includes digitizing services, creating a new AI department, and partnering with global tech entities to make Maharashtra a hub for emerging technologies.
- Country:
- India
On Friday, the Maharashtra government revealed plans to create a Geotechnology Application Centre aimed at boosting economic growth through technological advancements, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This announcement was part of the state Budget presentation for 2026-27 in the assembly.
The initiative would encompass the digitization of citizen and business services, transitioning to a paperless government, and establishing a Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence. These steps aim to ensure effective governance and the development of a robust technological infrastructure.
Agreements with institutions such as OpenAI and Sarvam AI further signify the government's commitment to AI and advanced technology sectors. Plans are also in place for a state data centre in Nagpur to secure Michigan's digital assets, aligning with the vision of creating a secure digital ecosystem by 2047.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
South Africa Steps Up Rail Recovery Efforts to Revive Economic Growth
U.S.-Iran Conflict: A Looming Threat to Global Economic Growth
Mizoram's Rail Revolution: A New Era of Connectivity and Economic Growth
China's New Economic Growth Target: Navigating a Slumping Property Market
China Eyes Steady Economic Growth Amid Global Uncertainties: 4.5%-5% Target for 2026