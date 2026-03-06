Maharashtra's Technological Leap: Paving the Path for a Digital Future

On Friday, the Maharashtra government revealed plans to create a Geotechnology Application Centre aimed at boosting economic growth through technological advancements, according to Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. This announcement was part of the state Budget presentation for 2026-27 in the assembly.

The initiative would encompass the digitization of citizen and business services, transitioning to a paperless government, and establishing a Department of Electronics, Information Technology, and Artificial Intelligence. These steps aim to ensure effective governance and the development of a robust technological infrastructure.

Agreements with institutions such as OpenAI and Sarvam AI further signify the government's commitment to AI and advanced technology sectors. Plans are also in place for a state data centre in Nagpur to secure Michigan's digital assets, aligning with the vision of creating a secure digital ecosystem by 2047.

