Omnitech Engineering's Market Debut Dips: Shares Down by Almost 10%

Omnitech Engineering Ltd's shares debuted lower on the stock market, closing nearly 10% below the issue price of Rs 227. Subscriptions for the company's IPO reached 1.14 times, with the funds intended for debt repayment, manufacturing expansion, and capital expenditure. The company supplies precision-engineered components globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 05-03-2026 17:04 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 17:04 IST
  Country: India
  • India

Omnitech Engineering Ltd experienced a disappointing debut in the stock market, with shares closing nearly 10% below their issue price of Rs 227. On BSE, the stock ended at Rs 205.15, while on NSE it finished at Rs 204.93, as investors showed less enthusiasm than anticipated.

The company's initial public offering (IPO) was subscribed 1.14 times, raising Rs 583 crore within the price band of Rs 216-227 per share. The IPO consisted of a fresh equity share issuance worth Rs 418 crore and an Offer For Sale by promoter Udaykumar Arunkumar Parekh, valued at Rs 165 crore.

Funds from the fresh issue are slated for repaying debt, establishing two new manufacturing facilities, and covering other capital expenses. Omnitech Engineering, known for its precision-engineered components, serves industries globally, with a clientele including names like Halliburton, Suzlon, and Bharat Aerospace Metals.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

